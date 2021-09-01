Leaks from Twitter are suggesting that Samsung is working on even more foldables, this time the Galaxy Book Fold 17.

Samsung may be pursuing a new large-screen foldable device, jumping on the foldable trend that has bought us such devices as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It’s rumoured that this large-screen foldable will be called the Galaxy Book Fold 17, as that’s the name that was shared on Twitter.

We don’t know much past that, however, it would likely mean that the device would be 17-inches, and Samsung may want to market the device as a foldable laptop with a touchscreen keyboard instead of a tablet.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen a foldable laptop. Casting our minds back to 2019, Lenovo unveiled the world’s first foldable PC at a press event, the Thinkpad X1 Fold.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold was a pretty impressive piece of tech, however, it seemed that it was more of a novelty luxury rather than something that could become the next household device when computing editor Ryan Jones tried an early prototype.

The X1 Fold was also launched in 2020, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say we haven’t seen much of it within the last year, so Samsung shouldn’t really have much direct competition if it chooses to go through and develop a foldable laptop.

As with Samsung’s other foldables, the main issue here might be the price point, as foldable devices are usually pretty expensive to buy and even more expensive to maintain compared to singular-screened devices.

However, since Samsung does have some experience in foldables already, it stands to reason that its first large-screen foldable will be a big deal. Since the concept was showcased earlier this year at SID 2021, it was quite ambitious with mentions of an under-display camera (UDC).

If Samsung believes that UDC technology will work on a large-screen foldable in the same way it works on the Z Fold 3, it would make sense to include this feature on the Book Fold.

Since this is speculation, we don’t have any more information on the Galaxy Book Fold or when it will be launched, however, we’re sure information about it will surface in the next few weeks if it turns out to be true.