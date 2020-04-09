Samsung lowers 5G entry level with new Galaxy A-Series line-up

Samsung is bringing 5G connectivity to a number of its mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones, lowering the entry level for 5G devices in the UK.

The smartphone giant has announced the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A41 handsets and all add next-generation mobile data speeds and other enhancements.

The Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G offer 6.7-inch and 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O displays (1080 x 2400), both of which come with 4,500mAh battery packs, along with fast charging capabilities – 25W and 15W respectively.

Samsung says both of these phones offer octa-core processors with 6GB of RAM on the A51 5G and 8GB RAM on the A71 with 128GB storage and space for a microSD card up to 1TB.

There’s an on-screen fingerprint sensor within both phones while the camera areas are suitably impressive. The A71 5G offers a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 main camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras.

The A51 5G offers the same array, aside from the main camera offers a 48-megapixel resolution with a focal length of f/2.0. Both devices have front-facing 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie cameras.

The A71 5G costs £519 and the A51 5G costs just £429 and they’ll be available in the coming months in black. The A71 5G offers a silver variant, while the A51 5G comes in white too.

The third device in the range is the new A41, which doesn’t have the 5G suffix, but does have 5G data speeds. This £269 handset has a 6.1-inch Infinity-U display (1080 x 2400) and will be available in “crush” black, silver and blue.

The A41 has a triple-lens rear facing camera (48/8/5-megapixels) and a 25-megapixel front facing camera. The octa-core processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery capacity is 3,500mAh with 15W adaptive fast charging. The on-screen fingerprint sensor is carried over too.

We’re excited to get to grips with these phones, which could result in far greater numbers of Brits having access to 5G connectivity.

