Samsung looking to add S Pen slot to future foldables

Samsung is looking to add an S Pen slot to its future foldables, according to a new report.

If there’s one thing that’s always felt like a curious omission from Samsung’s foldables line, in particular the Galaxy Z Fold, it’s a dedicated S Pen slot. It finally gained some form of S Pen support with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that support continued with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it’s never formed a core part of the foldable package.

Samsung is finally looking to change that, if a new report from The Elec is to be believed. According to the website, the South Korean phone maker recently held a meeting with its suppliers to outline where it felt the foldable phone form factor was headed over the coming years.

One of the design challenges Samsung laid down was to try and incorporate a designated slot for the S Pen into future foldables. Interestingly, the report claims that Samsung had intended to incorporate such a feature into the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but was unable to achieve it.

Samsung also believes that improvements need to be made in design terms, with thinner bodies, lighter weights, and improved durability. It wants to squeeze in improved camera technology too, with the company’s foldables to date lacking the top notch photographic skills of its Galaxy S flagships.

Samsung also shared its expectation that Apple would be joining the foldable party in 2024, but with notebooks and tablets rather than smartphones.

