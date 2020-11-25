Samsung launches two new budget-friendly Chromebooks in the UK

The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ have finally arrived in the UK, offering decent specs at a budget-friendly price.

The Chromebook 4 is now available for £299.99, featuring a 11.6-inch HD display and 32GB of storage.

The larger Chromebook 4+, flaunting a Full HD 15.6-inch display and 32GB storage, has a starting price of £349.99. Samsung also offers the option of a 64GB model which has a slightly more expensive £379 price point.

The Chromebook 4+ is also noticeably more hefty, weighing in at 1.69 kg compared to the standard Chromebook 4’s 1.18kg weight. If you want to lug your laptop around on the frequent, the latter certainly looks the better pick.

The added weight is likely due to the Aluminium plastic build of the Chromebook 4+, whereas the cheaper and smaller option is made entirely of plastic instead.

Both laptops feature Intel’s Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, which should be competent enough to run ChromeOS without any hiccups.

The laptops also see USB-C integration, which is not only useful for speedy charging, but also allows for rapid data transfers. Google Assistant is also along for the ride, so you can issue commands to the laptop with your voice.

The inclusion of an HD 720p webcam and a mono microphone also ensure you’ll be able to carry out Zoom calls with Samsung’s Chromebook 4 Series, making them ideal options for students and remote office workers.

Of course, with the laptops limited to ChromeOS, you will only be able to download apps from the Google PlayStore, so make sure you don’t need to download obscure software before committing to the Samsung Chromebooks.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our upcoming reviews, as we determine whether the new Samsung Chromebooks are worth your hard-earned cash.

