Samsung launches M8 monitor, with specs to rival Apple’s Studio Display

The Samsung M8 monitor features speakers and a webcam, as well as a 4K resolution screen that will give the Apple Studio Display a serious head-to-head challenge.

Reservations for the Smart Monitor M8 have just been announced, with the 32-inch monitor is available in four colours, including white, blue, green and pink. The white option starts at $699.99, while the other variations cost $30 more. Samsung is yet to reveal what the UK and Europe pricing look like.

The M8 was originally announced during CES 2022, so we’ve been expecting the monitor for a few weeks. You can reserve the M8 monitor right now, though you cannot pre-order or purchase it. Once reserved, you will be emailed about the pre-orders, in a similar vein to the release of the Steam Deck.

The Samsung M8 monitor in pink for the press shoot
Credit: Samsung

Looking back to the design of the monitor, it looks similar to the Apple iMac line-up, specifically the latest Apple Studio Display, though the Samsung solution costs a lot less.

The M8 stand comes included, which isn’t always the case with Apple, though it is not VESA-compatible, it is height-adjustable and can be titled, with the display flexible enough to be moved down to meet the surface of your desk, which harkens back to the Samsung Space Monitor.

The Samsung M8 also has a 4K display, instead of Apple’s 5K panel, coming with one micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports. Both these ports support 65W charging, though only one can handle video and data transfer, making it less accessible than the Studio Display.

Samsung M8 monitor in green press shots
Credit: Samsung

The M8 comes with built-in speakers and support for HDR10+, with its smart features allowing it to run streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

Since we haven’t had the chance to check out the Samsung M8 monitor in all its glory, we can’t give it a final verdict over the Apple Studio Display just yet, though, on paper, this looks like a stylish monitor for anyone that’s looking to spend a little less.

We will be sure to update this article as soon as we know more about the release date, as well as the UK and Europe pricing.

