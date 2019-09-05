Samsung has announced a new 55-inch 8K QLED with HDR10+ at IFA 2019. The new, living room-friendly model joins the 65-inch, 75-inch and 82-inch models in the Q950R range.

The Samsung QE55Q950R lands as the South Korean giant’s smallest 8K consumer display, bringing the cutting edge display tech down to a bit of a more reasonable size.

Samsung’s new 55-inch TV features the same AI upscaling and 8K Quantum processor as the rest of its 8K line. The display has a screen resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels, and includes HDR10 and HDR 10+ support.

The Samsung QE55Q950R is on sale now at John Lewis, where it costs £2999. A global rollout of the device will take place over September.

When it comes to connectivity, you’ll find four HDMI ports, three USB ports and an Ethernet port on the TV.

Samsung also announced it would be partnering with streaming services to bring 8K HDR10+ content to its TVs. The high-end streaming services in Europe include Chili, The Explorers and MEGOGO.

Earlier on in the week, Samsung was involved in an announcement made by The 8K Association. The organisation – which includes the companies Samsung Display, TCL, Panasonic, Hisense and more – revealed it had agreed on global standards for 8K.

Televisions with 8K resolution are still few and far between and when we at Trusted Reviews got our hands on the 82-inch model of Samsung’s 8K range we were unsurprisingly very impressed. Our 5-star review of the £9999 Samsung QE82950R declared:

“The combination of an 8K resolution with stunning brightness, contrast and colour adds up to the best king-sized TV pictures we’ve ever seen … While its lack of Dolby Vision support is frustrating, the Samsung QE82Q950R’s pictures are so good that, if I had £10,000 and a decent-sized living or home cinema room, then this is the TV I’d be buying. ”

