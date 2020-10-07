Samsung launches its own perfume to celebrate new washing machine (yes, really)

Just when you thought that 2020 couldn’t possibly throw any more surprises your way, Samsung has gone and launched its own fragrance to celebrate the launch of its new Ecobubble washing machine. Yes, you did read that right: Samsung has made its own perfume, called Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition.

Just in case the association with washing was missed, the perfume comes in a bottle replica of a washing machine. Oh, and it’s made by Expert perfumer Sarah McCartney, and smells like freshly-laundered washing, too. According to research provided by Samsung, freshly washed laundry is the top scent according to British adults.

To accompany the new fragrance, there’s an advert starring Max Whitlock, the Team GB Olympian, which you can watch below. It’s a homage to the infamous Brad Pitt Chanel No 5 advert. As Samsung explains, Whitlock “sends up some of the industry’s clichés by seductively running his hand over the edge of a washing machine and spraying himself with perfume before sniffing a Union Jack flag”.

Just in case you were thinking that it’s all a joke, the Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition fragrance will be available to anyone that buys a 2020 Ecobubble washing machine from the Samsung experience space in Kings Cross between 8 and 23 October. I’ve got a bottle, and can confirm that it definitely looks like a washing machine and it does smell like freshly laundered washing. For those that want the details, the fragrance contains four musks that “evoke the smell of a fresh garden and fresh water, paired with aromas of lily of the valley”.

Details of the actual washing machine are slightly thinner on the ground, but the new Ecobubble machines are built to be the most efficient yet, have a new interface to make the machines easier to use and there’s Smart Control + technology, which learns behaviour patterns to recommend future washing cycles.

I’ll bring you a full review of the washing machine when samples are available.

