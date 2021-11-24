 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung launches Expert RAW camera app for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has launched a new dedicated camera app, Expert RAW, which should be of particular interest for Galaxy S21 Ultra users.

One of the very few weak points of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s otherwise comprehensive camera offering is that you can’t use the phone’s 3X and 10X telephoto lenses in its Pro Mode.

Rather unusually, Samsung has opted to address this through the launch of a dedicated Expert RAW app rather than a simple software update. The Expert RAW app is available to South Korean Galaxy S21 Ultra users now as a beta release through the Galaxy Store.

After downloading, it will finally grant you fine control (manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, White Balance, histogram etc.) over your zoomed shots.

The app also lets you save and store images in Lossless JPEG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats. You can also export RAW profiles to Adobe’s Lightroom through the app.

It seems to be a strictly limited rollout right now, with only Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra users on Android 12 and One UI 4.0 reaping the benefits. However, a Samsung moderator has confirmed that additional Samsung devices will be supported within the app at a later date.

If you can’t see the app yet in your region, tipster FrontTron has provided an APK (see above) that you can side load to your phone, if you know what you’re doing.

The Expert RAW app’s arrival comes almost a year on from the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s release, but better late than never.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs don’t look too exciting

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs don’t look too exciting

Jon Mundy 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.