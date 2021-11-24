Samsung launches Expert RAW camera app for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has launched a new dedicated camera app, Expert RAW, which should be of particular interest for Galaxy S21 Ultra users.

One of the very few weak points of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s otherwise comprehensive camera offering is that you can’t use the phone’s 3X and 10X telephoto lenses in its Pro Mode.

Rather unusually, Samsung has opted to address this through the launch of a dedicated Expert RAW app rather than a simple software update. The Expert RAW app is available to South Korean Galaxy S21 Ultra users now as a beta release through the Galaxy Store.

After downloading, it will finally grant you fine control (manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, White Balance, histogram etc.) over your zoomed shots.

The app also lets you save and store images in Lossless JPEG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats. You can also export RAW profiles to Adobe’s Lightroom through the app.

It seems to be a strictly limited rollout right now, with only Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra users on Android 12 and One UI 4.0 reaping the benefits. However, a Samsung moderator has confirmed that additional Samsung devices will be supported within the app at a later date.

If you can’t see the app yet in your region, tipster FrontTron has provided an APK (see above) that you can side load to your phone, if you know what you’re doing.

The Expert RAW app’s arrival comes almost a year on from the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s release, but better late than never.