Samsung kicking Apple down stairs is the weirdest tweet you’ll see today

Samsung Mobile loves to take potshots at Apple in order to encourage people to ‘upgrade to Galaxy’, but now the company is getting a bit weird with it.

A tweet on Wednesday from the official Samsung Mobile US account shows an array of fruit emoji, accompanied by a stick man kicking another down a flight of stairs. The stickman on the receiving end of the boot has an Apple emoji for a head.

See what you did there Samsung. *eye roll emoji*

Such is the Donald Trump-level outlandishness of the tweet, which was posted at 6:37pm UK time on Wednesday, it immediately led to speculation the company had been hacked. An hour on, there’s been nothing to indicate that is the case. Indeed, a series of replies from cheering Samsung fans, show the account doubling down on its initial tweet.

The ‘shade throwing’ tweet is certainly interesting given we’re barely one week removed from a Samsung employee being caught red-handed tweeting from an iPhone (yet again). Regardless, of the embarrassing double standard, it’s not a particularly good look for the Galaxy-maker.

In its marketing commercials Samsung often depicts iPhone users as sheep for failing to switch to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Many of them are objectively funny, others miss the mark, some set the firm up for future embarrassment.

The latest crop of commercials, released in June this year, mock its rivals Apple Store ‘Genius’ employees and takes shots at iPhone cameras, lack of a bundled-in fast charger and the need for dongles due to the lack of headphones adapter. Just this week, Samsung revealed the A8 smartphone in China, minus the 3.5mm headphone adapter.

Should the child running the Samsung Mobile US Twitter account give the phone back to an adult? Or are they just engaging in a little light-hearted fun? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.