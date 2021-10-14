 large image

Samsung just teased the BTS Galaxy Z Flip 3

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Samsung took the Jimintober celebrations to a new level on October 13 when it hinted at a BTS version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 amid its Unpacked Part 2 teasers. 

“You haven’t forgotten about the #GalaxyZFlip3 yet, have you? We still need to talk. #GalaxyxBTS @BTS_twt”, tweeted Samsung alongside a link to it’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

This wouldn’t be the first time Samsung has collaborated with BTS on a product. 

In 2020, the company teamed up with the South Korean band to launch the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition. The phone came in a “borahae” metallic purple shade with a tiny purple heart on the camera module and the BTS logo on the back of the device, while the earbuds featured a purple heart design and the BTS logo on the charging case. 

The phone also shipped with an exclusive theme featuring BTS wallpapers, animations and app icons. Both devices came with photocards and stickers in the box for some added flourish. 

Samsung has already launched animated wallpapers for the Z Flip 3’s front screen, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the foldable get a similar treatment to the S20 Plus as far as themes and icons are concerned. 

More recently, BTS were used to promote the regular Z Flip 3 and rapper Suga even produced the latest version of Samsung’s signature ringtone ‘Over the Horizon’, so it’s hardly surprising the group could be getting their own version of the foldable.

Other than a few adjustments, we’d expect the Z Flip 3 BTS Edition to remain largely the same as the regular Flip.

This would include the dual-screen clamshell design, the 120Hz foldable display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset on the inside and dual rear-facing cameras. 

We’ll have to wait until Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked livestream on October 20 to find out more.

