Samsung just had its best year for foldable phones by far

Samsung has revealed that 2021 was a very good year indeed for its foldable phones division.

According to the company, it shipped four times more foldable phones in 2021 than it did in 2020. This exceeded analyst expectations of a three-fold increase.

The main drivers for this improvement, of course, were the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We were big fans of both devices, but it’s worth remembering that they only hit the market in August.

It seems these phones didn’t need long to make their mark. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 sold more in their first month on sale than all Samsung foldable devices in 2020.

Bendy phone sales are only going in one direction, too, with with foldable smartphone shipments predicted to grow tenfold by 2023.

If you were one of those people who wondered why Samsung ditched its beloved Note line in favour of the foldable phone concept this year, Samsung has some more news for you. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has seen a 150% increase in consumers switching brands to Samsung compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and 140% more than the Samsung Galaxy S21.

In other words, Samsung’s foldable phones seem to be providing the point of difference that gets certain people to ditch their iPhones in a way that ‘normal’ Samsung phones never quite could.

Samsung first announced its foldable phone concept a decade ago, in 2011. It wasn’t until 2019 that it actually released its first foldable product, the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

This year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 greatly refined the format, adding a superior hinge, an improved IP6X rating, 120Hz displays all round, and more attainable price tags.