Samsung just had another iPhone egg on face moment

This one’s painful. An official Samsung tweet promoting the Galaxy Note 9 has been found to have been posted from − you guessed it − an iPhone.

The tweet has now been deleted, but not before a screenshot of it was posted online by Marques Brownlee. The somewhat embarrassing blunder came from the Twitter account of Samsung Mobile Nigeria (via Slashgear). At least it was only a regional account, I guess.

Read more: Best smartphone

What’s more, according to social media analyst Luca Hammer, 331 of Samsung Mobile Nigeria’s last 3200 tweets were posted from an iPhone. It’s likely that many of these have now been erased.

Amusing as the gaffe − or, rather, gaffes − may be, hopefully the person or people responsible don’t end up getting in too much trouble over it.

It’s the second high-profile blunder we’ve seen from Samsung over recent months. Back in October, it was reported that Samsung had decided to sue one of its own brand ambassadors for a whopping 108 million rubles (~£1.276 million), after she was caught using an iPhone X on live TV.

Ksenia Sobchak was the face of Samsung in Russia at the time and, as such, required by contract to appear in public with a Samsung-branded smartphone. However, during a television interview, she was spotted using an iPhone − despite her not at all suspicious looking efforts to conceal the handset under a sheet of paper.

Read more: Best Android phones

Arguably the highest profile blunder we’ve seen over recent times, however, came from the Twitter account of Gal Gadot.

Earlier this year, Gadot’s account was used to tweet a promotional update about the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, but the tweet was sent from an iPhone. Gadot just so happens to be Huawei’s brand ambassador for the US. Classic.

What’s the funniest gaffe you remember a brand making? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.