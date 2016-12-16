Samsung is working on a legit HoloLens contender

Samsung has revealed it is working an augmented reality headset similar to the Microsoft HoloLens as well as a new version of the current Gear VR.

Speaking at the VR Summit in California this week, Samsung VP Sung-Hoon Hong announced the firm is working on a new “light field engine” that is capable of producing “really, really realistic holograms” that look “really touchable.”

“ AR has much better business development for Samsung. That’s what we are aiming for ,” Soon said, mentioning there’s potential for partnership with Magic Leap, a pioneer in the AR field.

As WearableZone reports Samsung is expecting to show off its AR progress at Mobile World Congress in February, but there’s no indication of when a consumer version would be available.

“We really want your help,” he told the audience of VR insiders. “If there are any good ideas to make AR glasses, we want to talk to you.”

There was less news on the next generation Gear VR, which is likely to accompany the Galaxy S8 series, also expected to launch at MWC 2017.

The next-gen Gear VR will be “presented in a short time,” he said.

