Samsung is warning some Fold and Flip buyers their pre-orders will be late

Samsung has reached out to some shoppers to warn them that their foldables and smartwatches could arrive weeks later than expected.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 opened on August 11 and were originally scheduled to arrive on or before the devices hit shelves on August 27.

However, it seems some buyers will now need to wait until mid-September to get their hands on their new phone or smartwatch.

News of the delay comes from German site All About Samsung (via Android Authority), who shared two screenshots of email received by some customers currently waiting on pre-orders.

The emails are in German but essentially state that delivery of the Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 4 Classic, the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 has been delayed until mid-September for a number of customers. This means some shoppers could be forced to wait just under a month for their new tech to arrive.

Luckily, not every model has been affected by the delay. However, All About Samsung notes in its report that the 46mm LTE version of the Watch 4 Classic and the 512GB Z Fold 3 are two devices that have been flagged with these emails.

The emails have only been spotted going out to German users so far, so hopefully we won’t see Samsung contacting users here in the UK.

The company cites high demand as the reason for the delays, which makes sense considering the data we saw from South Korea.

According to a report by the Korea Herald, pre-orders for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 have reached a combined total of 450,000 in Samsung’s home country. These sales are predicted to rocket as high as 600,000 to 800,000 if Samsung keeps up its momentum.

The pre-order numbers are double those recorded for the Galaxy S21 and significantly higher than the 80,000 pre-orders achieved by Z Fold 2. It’s no surprise Samsung is having trouble keeping up.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3”, said Samsung in an official statement.

“Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers”.