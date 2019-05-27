Samsung is using a little Disney magic to hide the hole

Samsung and Disney have teamed up to offer Galaxy S10 users a series of background wallpaper options that make use of the placement of that front-facing camera.

The Infinity-O display, which negates the need for a notch by using a punch-hole design for the selfie cam, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, after some users in the community developed some attractive ways of lessening its impact on the overall aesthetic of the phone, Disney and Samsung have moved to launch some official options.

The free wallpapers feature characters from hit Disney and Pixar films like The Incredibles, Zootopia and Frozen. They work by using the cut-out as a prop or or by making it part of the character itself, for example Mickey Mouse’s ear or Olaf the snowman’s top button. For the Zootopia wallpaper, it’s part of the wheel of a car.

In a recent blog post, Samsung writes: “One of the groundbreaking innovations the Galaxy S10 line features is its full-screen experience, made possible by the Infinity-O Display that covers, bar the camera hole, the entire front side of the device. Thanks to precise laser cutting techniques, the camera has been tucked away into the right hand side of the display to eliminate distractions for a cinematic viewing experience.

“Since the launch of the Galaxy S10 line, many eye-catching and creative wallpaper designs have emerged. Users themselves have been creating and sharing their own background wallpapers custom-designed for the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O Display, taking advantage of its unique design, camera hole placement and the impressive screen real estate on offer.”

The wallpapers only work for the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 phones, but don’t pair well with the pill-shaped cut-out on the S10 Plus flagship device. Samsung say it’ll expand the options for Infinity-O background wallpapers in the future.

It’s interesting that the Disney options are free because Samsung usually charges users for themes following a 14-day trial.