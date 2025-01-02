Samsung is prepping a world’s first gaming monitor for CES 2025

Samsung has prefaced its CES announcements with what it’s calling the world’s first 4K, 27-inch OLED gaming monitor.

With LG announcing all and sundry, Samsung isn’t waiting until its CES 2025 press conference to reveal its hand. It has confirmed the new Odyssey G8 (G81SF) monitor that includes a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms gray-to-gray pixel response time.

We’re expecting a pretty sharp image from this monitor, with a 165 pixels-per-inch screen. Samsung is also promising a glare-free display and rear-core lighting with 52 colour options.

“The level of pixel density and screen smoothness gives game creators and players a new level of detail and picture quality as they build and explore realistic gaming worlds,” Samsung says.

Samsung also promises support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync meaning your frame rate will align nicely with your games. It also has the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which is very nice.

We will be seeking this display out on the show floor in Las Vegas next week. It may be a first in terms of technical capabilities, but we’re excited to see that display in all its glory.

Samsung has to compete with some pretty exciting sounding competition from its compatriot LG, which is announcing some unique tech of its own at CES 2025.

This model is the LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A), which has a 45-inch panel with a 5K (5120 x 2160) resolution. You can have it completely flat, or you can bend it yourself to a curve of up to 900R. Remember, the lower the number when it comes to curvature, the deeper the curve.