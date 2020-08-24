Samsung is making it easier to track down your lost Galaxy devices

Samsung is updating its Find My Mobile app to help track down lost smartphones, even when they aren’t connected to a Wi-Fi or mobile data network.

The update brings an ‘Offline finding’ feature, which leverages the millions of Galaxy devices out there in the wild in order to track down missing handsets. Samsung’s update, which was spotted by Max Winebach of XDA Developers (via The Verge), works much the same way as the Tile trackers when out of usual Bluetooth range.

When the app cannot track down the handset through an online connection, it’ll consult the network of Galaxy devices to see if one of them can track it down. It’s not clear how, but it’s likely to use the devices’ unique Bluetooth signatures.

Those turning on the feature will also ensure Galaxy owners can participate and help other Galaxy users find their own lost phones. Galaxy device owners are being alerted to the update via a push notification. Users will be able to encrypt their location if they’re concerned about privacy.

An update to the app reads, shown in a screenshot published by Winebach: “This will allow your phone to be found by other people’s Galaxy devices when it’s not connected to a network. It will allow your phone to be used to scan for lost Galaxy devices that may be nearby. You an also find watches and ears if this was the last device they connected to.”

The company is yet to announce the feature via its official channels, but it’s already out there for users like Weinbach, who doesn’t mention using beta or advance software in his tweet. It’s also unclear whether the update is coming to all recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Do you think this is a good addition to the Galaxy stable? Let us know in the comments @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …