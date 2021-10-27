 large image

Samsung is developing its own cloud gaming platform

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Any owners of selected Samsung Smart TVs should be excited as the company is working on a new gaming platform.

Transport yourself back to 2012, Samsung was creating a new cloud gaming platform with Gaikai, the service that powers PlayStation Now, and is now owned by Sony.

Well, it’s been almost a decade since that first attempt, and now Samsung is back again with another cloud gaming platform for its range of smart TVs.

It will be available on the Samsung Smart TVs that are powered by Tizen, which is a Linux-based operating system that supports over 200 million Samsung devices, so you likely will qualify for this new gaming service if you own a smart TV from the company.

It was officially revealed during the Samsung SDC21 keynote presentation, but it was only briefly mentioned, so there isn’t a lot of information available on the service just yet.

The pitch was that you would be able to play games on your TV without needing to purchase high-end hardware, which we can assume is referring to video game consoles in general.

Samsung also mentioned that developers would be able to easily apply Samsung Smart TV’s experience to new games, but it’s not clear in what capacity.

The announcement also didn’t include any examples of game developers that the company was working with, but it can be assumed that the hardware Samsung is referencing puts it in the world of the Google Stadia-style of game.

Samsung will need to be ready for this endeavour, as the world of cloud gaming is becoming more popular and more competitive each year, with more companies offering different variations of streamed gaming.

Xbox is moving into this realm; Microsoft has mentioned that soon Xbox will be built into TVs and streaming sticks, with GeForce Now also offering another subscription that offers the power of an RTX 3080.

We’ll be sure to update you when Samsung give some more information on its latest gaming endeavour, so keep your eyes peeled.

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

