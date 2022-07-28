Samsung insists it’s sticking with the Exynos chip line

Samsung has rejected claims that it might be preparing to ditch its Exynos mobile chip business for its 2023 and 2024 flagship phones.

Earlier in July, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that “Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23”, which appeared to confirm previous rumours that Samsung was discontinuing its mobile chip business.

However, during its recent Q2 2022 earnings call, Samsung said (via translation software) that these reports are “not true at all”.

“Currently, we are reorganising our system-on-chip (SoC) business model, and are pursuing a plan to strengthen our competitiveness in the mid- to long-term,” the company explained.

“In particular, we are focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of the next-generation mobile Exynos, and we are trying to maximise the market share of major customers by strengthening cooperation with leading IP companies and starting early development”.

Samsung has apparently struggled with supply of its latest flagship mobile chip, with relatively low yields of the Exynos 2200.

Beyond that, the company has consistently struggled to match the performance of Qualcomm’s off-the-shelf Snapdragon processors over the years. Hopes were high that it could bridge that performance gap ahead of the launch of the current Exynos 2200, with a high profile partnership with AMD promising a hefty boost to the chip’s GPU output.

That hasn’t proved to be the case, however, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (and now the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) proving to be the slicker operator.

Reports have suggested that Samsung is planning a bold mobile chip revamp that would effectively replace its Exynos line from 2025.

In related news, Samsung recently made headlines for poaching senior chip expert Kim Woo-pyeong. The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology graduate had spend the past nine years working on Apple’s trailblazing ARM-based chips.