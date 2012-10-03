Samsung, HTC and Huawei 4G phones now on sale for new EE network

The EE (formerly Everything Everywhere) network run by T-Mobile and Orange has announced the availability of a number of 4G-ready smartphones ahead of the service’s launch, which is expected imminently.

The superfast 4G mobile network aims to be up and running in 16 major UK cities by Christmas. It is currently being tested in London, Bristol, Cardiff and Birmingham, with Edinburgh, Belfast, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Southampton, Hull, Nottingham and Derby joining in the coming weeks.

The Orange and T-Mobile brands continue as separate entities but the 4G joint venture will only be known under the new EE brand.

The new announcement officially confirms that the following handsets will be available to EE customers: the Samsung Galaxy SIII LTE, HTC One XL and Huawei Ascend P1 LTE. These add to the already announced iPhone 5. Samsung’s Galaxy Note II LTE will be added to EE’s 4G roster on 15 October.

You can get the phones from Orange and T-Mobile’s shops, as well as online and through telesales, which includes business users and everyday consumers. However, if you do this right now you’ll end up on a 3G service until the 4G one is officially available.

If EE hits its rollout schedule, it will be able to cover 70 percent of the UK population by the end of 2012, and 98 percent by 2014.

EE via The Next Web

