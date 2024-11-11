We spoke to Samsung about its new heat pump powered, energy efficient washer dryer

Ahead of its official launch, we spoke exclusively to Samsung about the key features of the new heat pump powered Bespoke AI Laundry Combo.

Announced at IFA 2024 and now available for pre-order in the UK, the mammoth 18kg wash and 11kg dry Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an all-in-one washer-dryer that Samsung promises will save you time, energy and space in your home.

One of the biggest differences between the Bespoke AI Laundry combo and other washer-dryers is its heat pump technology. In fact, this is the first Samsung combo with a heat pump and is part of the less than 0.2% of washer dryers to use one.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo (credit Samsung)

Heat pump tumble dryers consume up to 75% less energy than both condensed and vented machines. This is thanks to the way a heat pump recirculates and reheats air, while vented and condenser dryers release the heat generated.

Such technology, however, does come with some drawbacks. At 68cm (width) x 1.1m (height) x 87cm (depth), this is a considerably larger machine than a typical washer-dryer; however it is necessary to fit the heat pump in.

Even so, Samsung explains that the Combo actually takes up 43% less space than a side-by-side washer and dryer and 35% less space than a stacked model. Plus, considering a standard washing machine’s capacity is just 9kg, the Combo’s 18kg capacity allows you to wash double the amount of clothes than before, or very large items.

Its 11kg drying capacity is much larger than the typical 9kg capacity of standard tumble dryers and even larger than the average 6kg drying capacity of a standard washer-dryer.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo in kitchen (credit Samsung)

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo doesn’t just have heat pump technology. It’s also fitted with six sensing technologies that relieve the guesswork of choosing your washing and drying cycles. Not only does it detect the fabric and level of soiling during the cycle, but it adjusts washing time and the amount of detergent used accordingly.

When we spoke to Samsung, it explained that this isn’t intended to be a mass-market product and is instead targeting larger families that demand higher-capacity machines. Having said that, there is a plan to introduce smaller, European-sized versions of the Combo next year.

Samsung will also be contacting all customers who pre-order the Combo to ensure they are aware of the size and ensure it will actually fit comfortably within their homes too.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is currently available for pre-order at a discounted price of £2249. Otherwise, its RRP is £2999.