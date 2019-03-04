Samsung Health is getting a wellness section to track your stress levels

Samsung is adding a new section to its Samsung Health platform called “Mindfulness” in a collaboration with meditation and relaxation app Calm.

You’ll need a Calm account to access it, but you can create one from right there in the app or connect an existing one, should you already be a member. Once connected, you’ll be able to access Calm’s programs to help cope with insomnia, stress and anxiety without leaving Samsung Health.

But it’s more than just convenient if you also plan on investing in a Galaxy Watch Active. After each session, the wearable will track stress levels from the wrist, allowing you to assess how effective your routine is proving in improving your general wellness. You’ll also be able to play and pause sessions from the wrist.

“Our work with Calm is going to make it easier than ever for Samsung Health users to practice mindfulness, so they can work towards achieving better overall health,” said Samsung’s Peter Koo. “We’re excited to be partnering with Calm, a true innovator in the mindfulness space, to support better mental health for consumers around the world.”

Calm’s chief strategy officer Alex Will was equally effusive. “We’re excited to work with a global partner like Samsung to bring the very best of Calm to new platforms, and enable millions of users to benefit from lower stress, less anxiety and more restful sleep,” he said.

The Calm section of Samsung Health should be landing on Samsung phones running Android Pie from today in ten markets, including the UK, Ireland, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Are you a Calm member? What sort of integration would you like to see Samsung providing in future?