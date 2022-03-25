 large image

Samsung has unveiled the affordable new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Samsung showcased its new, student-targeted Chromebook at British education and technology conference, BETT 2022. 

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is designed to aid productivity, learning and creativity with a versatile 2-in-1 laptop and tablet design. 

The Chromebook features a 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display capable of hitting 350 nits of brightness, making it wider and brighter than that on 2020’s Chromebook 4, says Samsung. 

The 2-in-1 is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD Graphics and includes 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Ports include two USB-C, one USB 3.2, mic, microSD and a Nano security slot. 

There’s a 720p 1-megapixel camera for video calls, along with two 1.5W speakers, and the 45.5 Whr battery can last up to 10 hours. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and there’s also a 4G LTE version for those who want to stay connected on the go. 

The Chromebook 2 360 also comes with some handy features designed to work with Samsung’s Galaxy phones.

There’s a built-in Phone Hub control centre, allowing you to directly control your Galaxy, along with support for Nearby Share and Wi-Fi Sync, which let you share files with other Androids and connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks already approved on your smartphone. 

There’s also antivirus software built in, along with Chromebook Perks, including 100GB of Google One Storage for the first year and three months of YouTube Premium. 

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 front

“The synergy between Samsung and BETT 2022, designed to inspire and power the next generation of innovators, makes this the ideal opportunity to unveil the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360,” said Samsung UK and Ireland’s director of B2B, Joe Walsh. 

“Built with flexibility and versatility at its heart, the 360-degree convertible touchscreen design offers the best of laptop and tablet experiences, to provide a go-to device for students on the move.”

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 will be available to buy in silver from April 15 with prices starting at £419 for the 64GB model with Wi-Fi, or £499 for the 128GB version with LTE.

