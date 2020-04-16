Samsung has quietly unveiled its latest attempt at an iPad rival

The eyes of the tech world might have been on the new iPhone SE 2 yesterday, but Samsung quietly unveiled a new product of its own too. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has just landed as a potential rival to Apple’s iPad.

As the ‘Lite’ in the name suggests, this latest tablet is expected to be on the budget end of Samsung’s offerings, but there’s no confirmation on price just yet.

Related: Best tablet 2020

Previously, a full listing of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was viewable on Samsung’s Indonesian online store. However, even there, there was no price confirmation.

The tablet packs a 10.4-inch display and a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200, so it’s going to look pretty good, without being the very best that Samsung offers. This falls in line with the idea that this is a more budget focused tablet.

It’s also got an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera. They’re not figures that are going to knock anyone’s socks off, or worry close rivals, but they’re bound to be perfectly serviceable cameras.

What is a little different about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, is the fact that it comes with Samsung’s S-Pen and a pair of Dolby-Atmos-certified speakers, which Samsung claim will deliver 3D-feeling sound.

In terms of storage, there are a couple of choices, with a smaller 64GB and the larger 128GB option. There’s a micro SD slot too, if you want to top up your storage.

Related: Best tablet for kids 2020

Elsewhere there’s an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, but we’re non the wiser on exactly what chipset the tablet will use.

The battery life should be respectable too, as the S6 Lite packs a 7040mAh battery, which Samsung claim will deliver around 13 hours of video playback.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…