Samsung has already updated the Galaxy Buds 2 – here’s what’s new

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have already gotten an update, with some major changes that users should be excited about.

Samsung has been busy recently, launching the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and some new wearables, like the Galaxy Watch 4.

We also had the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2, which sit below the Galaxy Buds Pro in Samsung’s busy audio range.

Even though they were only announced a few weeks ago and aren’t yet widely available, there is already a major update available for the Buds 2, bringing in features that were missing from the earbuds at launch.

If you managed to get the Buds 2 early you can look forward to activating Ambient Sound during calls, so you can be more aware of the world around you while you’re on the phone.

New options are also available in the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) function. Users can now toggle the noise in one earbud instead of them both, which wasn’t an option for the Galaxy Buds Pro.

You can also play around with the audio in Ambient mode in the ANC function, giving a more customisable experience.

Another feature that debuted in the Galaxy Buds Plus and carried over to the Galaxy Buds Pro was the double-tap edge function. This has been added to the Buds 2 in this update, so you can increase or decrease the volume without having to interact with your phone.

Finally, Samsung fixed some minor bugs and issues to enhance the overall experience of using the Buds 2.

The firmware update, also known as R177XXU0AUH2, is rolling out first in South Korea and will cost you 2.97MB of space. It’s expected that the update will soon be available for people that actually own the Galaxy Buds 2, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you’re looking for more Samsung content, you can check out how the sales of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 show that 2021 might be the year of the foldable.