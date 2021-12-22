Samsung halts Android 12 rollout after Google Play issues surface

Merry Christmas, Galaxy fans! Samsung has confirmed it is once again pausing the rollout of its One UI 4 update, which includes Android 12, to deal with outstanding issues.

The company says it has discovered an issue with Google Play Services compatibility within the new update, which is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has already had to pull back on the stable One UI 4 update before, to deal with reported performance and display issues, so this all feels a little deja vu.

In a post found on Samsung’s community forums by Tizen Help (via XDA), a company representative mentioned the need for Google to take action before a new version of One UI to be rolled out.

In translated comments, the representative wrote: “After the Android 12 (One UI 4) update, an error phenomenon was found in very few devices due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system on some devices, so the update was put on hold for a while. Google is taking action after analyzing the content. When Google’s actions are completed, the One UI 4 version will be redistributed. We are working hard to release a version of One UI 4 as soon as possible.

“We plan to redistribute the FOTA after resolving related errors and preparing countermeasures in order to secure the stability of the terminal and to relieve consumer inconvenience and customer satisfaction.”

Of course, many Galaxy users have already updated to the One UI 4/Android 12 combo in recent weeks, but if you’ve held off until now, it might be best to wait until Samsung drops another build.

Samsung isn’t the only company to have issues with the Android 12 rollout. The version for the OnePlus 9 remains a mess and the roll out was halted earlier this month. It appears the top Android manufacturers are having trouble balancing the desire to get these updates out in a timely fashion, but without bugs.