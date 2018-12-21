Samsung’s 2019 TV will get a little help from the Google Assistant, report

If the Bixby personal assistant was a kid on the school playground, it would be picked last for football. That isn’t very nice, of course, but it’s the truth.

No matter how much Samsung tries to push Bixby as the next big thing, few folks are buying it and the assistant is probably destined to a life on the substitutes bench.

That might be why Samsung is plotting a big name signing for its team of high-end, blockbusting television sets. According to a Variety report, the company has reached a deal with Google to bring the Google Assistant on board for the 2019 season.

Samsung plans to announce the partnership alongside its new television sets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month, the report says. This would enable owners to summon content on their television set using only their voice.

Elsewhere, Variety reckons that Samsung’s 2019 TV line-up will offer a much greater focus on audio quality than in previous years. The report says:

Samsung is likely also going to put a bigger emphasis on audio quality, and could include technology that mimics the way Apple’s HomePod tunes music to its environment into some of its high-end TV sets.

Bixby is currently available in a limited capacity on Samsung’s 2018 televisions. Viewers have the ability to control video playback for example, but there’s currently no access to third-party smart TV apps like Netflix.

A fully fledged Bixby-enabled Samsung TV is still likely to happen at some point though. “We are at the very early stage of development for Bixby for TV,” the company admitted during its developer conference in San Francisco last month.

Right now, the company is focused on third-party integrations for the phone version of the app, while the Galaxy Home smart speaker will also roll out in 2019.

Are you hoping Samsung adds the Google Assistant to its television sets in 2019? Or are you quite content without having a personal assistant running the show? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.