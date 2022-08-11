Samsung gives us another great reason to trust foldables

After announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to much acclaim yesterday, Samsung is sweetening the pot for smartphone users thinking of buying their first foldable.

While Samsung has greatly improved the durability of these flexible handsets since the troubled first generation, there’s still trepidation in some quarters over the strength of those displays and the hinges. So, what does Samsung do? Make these phones more affordable to fix if they do suffer from an unfortunate mishap.

If you break the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 it’ll now cost just $29 to fix a cracked screen, provided you have Samsung’s Car Plus subscription. For the last generation, that cost was $249, when the foldables were considered “Tier 4” phones.

Obviously, that’s a saving of more than $200 and it brings the foldable in line with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones. Bear in mind that warranty is $11 a month, so it’s not like Samsung is giving these screen repairs away, but it’s probably worth it for the peace of mind (via The Verge).

It certainly might help some Samsung users take the plunge on a foldable phone if they know the mishap won’t set them back $249. Now the phones are also waterproof, having sorted that during the third generation.

The company is working hard to try and take its foldable phones mainstream. Samsung sold ten million last year and will have high hopes of greatly eclipsing that figure for the next generation, considering the trajectory.

You can check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 already. We’ll have a full review in due course.

Have you rejected a foldable until now over fears of display durability? Might this change your mind? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.