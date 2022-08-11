 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung gives us another great reason to trust foldables

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to much acclaim yesterday, Samsung is sweetening the pot for smartphone users thinking of buying their first foldable.

While Samsung has greatly improved the durability of these flexible handsets since the troubled first generation, there’s still trepidation in some quarters over the strength of those displays and the hinges. So, what does Samsung do? Make these phones more affordable to fix if they do suffer from an unfortunate mishap.

If you break the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 it’ll now cost just $29 to fix a cracked screen, provided you have Samsung’s Car Plus subscription. For the last generation, that cost was $249, when the foldables were considered “Tier 4” phones.

Obviously, that’s a saving of more than $200 and it brings the foldable in line with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones. Bear in mind that warranty is $11 a month, so it’s not like Samsung is giving these screen repairs away, but it’s probably worth it for the peace of mind (via The Verge).

It certainly might help some Samsung users take the plunge on a foldable phone if they know the mishap won’t set them back $249. Now the phones are also waterproof, having sorted that during the third generation.

The company is working hard to try and take its foldable phones mainstream. Samsung sold ten million last year and will have high hopes of greatly eclipsing that figure for the next generation, considering the trajectory.

You can check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 already. We’ll have a full review in due course.

Have you rejected a foldable until now over fears of display durability? Might this change your mind? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 1 day ago
Best foldable phones 2022: It’s not just about the Galaxy Fold and Flip

Best foldable phones 2022: It’s not just about the Galaxy Fold and Flip

Max Parker 1 day ago
Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch event cancelled at last minute

Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch event cancelled at last minute

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.