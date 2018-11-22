Samsung Gear Sport Black Friday Deal: Price slash and free headphones

Smartwatches and wearables are seeing fantastic discounts so far this Black Friday 2018 deals week and one of the best sees a massive reduction to the Gear Sport with a free pair of headphones.
Samsung is offering the Gear Sport for £70 off the RRP and it’s throwing in a pair of JBL Reflect Fit HRM headphones into the package too. These are worth an impressive £119.99.
Gear Sport and free JBL headphones
Samsung Gear Sport and free JBL headphones
Samsung Gear Sport and free JBL headphones
Not only are you saving £70 off the price of the Gear Sport, but buy it directly through Samsung and you'll pick up a free pair of JBL wireless headphones too.
Argos is also offering the sporty wearable for just £159.99, saving you £120 off the RRP. However you don’t get the headphones in this deal. It’s worth considering if the deal from the Samsung Store (inevitably) sells out.
Samsung Gear Sport Deal
Samsung Gear Sport Smart Watch - Blue
Samsung Gear Sport Smart Watch - Blue
Bag the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch with GPS, HRM and a 5ATM waterproof for just £159.99. That's a £120 saving. Black Friday madness.
Features packed inside the sporty shell include a HRM, GPS for accurately tracking your runs and NFC for mobile payments. We’re big fans of being able to flash your watch at a contactless terminal and pay for something.
Swimmers should take a serious look at this too, as it packs a 5ATM waterproof rating and dedicated modes and tracking for your lengths. Once tracked it’ll send all the info back to the Samsung Health app on your phone. This watch works with Samsung phones, other Android and iOS phones like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
In our Samsung Gear Sport review we said, “If you’re looking for a sports-centric wearable, the Samsung Gear Sport gets plenty right – provided you don’t mind using Samsung Health as your central hub. The Gear Sport has all of the features and specifications of a sports watch that you’d want. The activity tracking, too, is generally well implemented.”
