Here’s a rumour we’ve seen before. It’s being reported, once again, that Samsung is preparing to launch its own dedicated gaming phone.

The South Korean firm has long been believed to be working on a gaming device, and a post on Weibo by reliable tipster Ice Universe has suggested that Samsung is also considering equipping the handset with its own S-GPU, rather than one built by ARM.

Read more: Best smartphone

According to SamMobile, which first spotted Ice Universe’s Weibo post, an analyst has claimed that the S-GPU could put Samsung on a par with Apple, in terms of mobile performance.

There’s also a suggestion that Samsung’s gaming phone will be the first device from the company to ship with the S-GPU on board. Previously, it was believed that the company would include the hardware on a mid-ranger or two first, in order to ensure it works as well as hoped.

Little else is currently known about the alleged device, but all of the speculation certainly makes sense.

In the likes of the Razer Phone, ROG Phone, and Razer Phone 2, we’ve seen a small flurry of dedicated gaming smartphone launches over the past year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Samsung join the fray.

Read more: Best game consoles

DJ Koh, the head of Samsung Mobile, recently announced plans to shake up the South Korean firm’s smartphone strategy.

As a result of this, Samsung’s mid-range smartphones are going to benefit from more high-end features, but it appears we might also be about to see new experimental high-end products that could sit alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, such as a foldable Samsung Galaxy X or powerful gaming smartphone.

Are you excited about the prospect of a Samsung gaming handset? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.