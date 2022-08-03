Samsung Gaming Hub completes the cloud gaming set with Amazon Luna

Samsung’s best smart TVs are shaping up as the one-stop shop for all of your cloud gaming needs now Amazon Luna has joined the Gaming Hub.

The feature launched at the end of June headlined by the first Xbox app for TV sets. It also gathers Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, along with adjacent services like Twitch, YouTube and Spotify.

Now Amazon Luna has completed the set, Samsung says there are more than 1,000 games available via the Gaming Hub without the need to download and store them on your set. You can also use a single controller for all of them.

Luna itself brings 250 games with more being added for Prime members every month. This month’s line up includes Control Ultimate Edition, Myst, Garfield Kart and Steel Assault. However, it’s possible to add more titles with Luna Plus and additional subscriptions to channels. The retro channel, for example, includes games like Street Fighter II, Pong, the Castlevania Collection.

George Tsipolitis, director of Amazon Luna says: “By teaming up with Samsung, we’re bringing our growing collection of games, unlimited gameplay channels including the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, and the Prime Gaming Channel that offers Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of games to play for free. It’s a winning combination that provides even more value and options to 2022 Samsung TV owners and gamers.”

You will need a pretty high-end TV in order to jump on board. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series all cost a pretty penny. It’s possible thanks to some tech leaps within Samsung’s 2022 display line up, which introduces “faster decoding and optimised buffer control technology which reduces the input lag by more than an average of 30 percent compared to the previous models.”