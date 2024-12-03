Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get an extra-Special upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been tipped for a big upgrade taken from one of the company’s recent niche releases.

Display analyst and all rounds reputable source Ross Young has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that next year’s Galaxy Fold 7 will feature the same display size as the Galaxy Fold 6 SE.

It’s understandable if you’ve never head of the Galaxy Z Fold S6 Special Edition before. Samsung only launched this sleeker version of the Galaxy Z Fold in its native South Korea back in October.

As well as a slimmer form factor and a more uniform 21:9 6.5-inch external screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is notable for featuring a larger 8-inch internal display. The regular Fold’s main screen measures just 7.6 inches.

Young notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will “basically become the Fold 7”, which suggests that Samsung’s limited release was something of a prototype for its next-gen foldable.

As well as tipping off the Fold 7’s display and possible design, Young also mentions that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be in for a similar display size increase. It seems Samsung’s clamshell foldable will expand from the 6.7-inch internal display for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to a 6.85-inch display in the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

Given the recent news (from the same source) that the foldable market is slowing down in 2024, and could stall altogether in 2025, Samsung clearly needs to do something if it wants to remain the top dog in the nascent foldables market

Especially with Apple hotly tipped to join the foldable fray in the second half of 2026. If reports are to be believed, Apple’s belated arrival could grow the foldable market by 30% in 2026.