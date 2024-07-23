Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim tipped for October, but there’s bad news

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung could be targeting an October launch for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, according to the latest rumours, but it might have a limited roll-out.

There have been murmurings of an additional Samsung foldable in the air for some time, whether it be a cheaper model or a souped-up Ultra variant. The consensus now seems to have settled on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a skinnier, lighter form factor in a new titanium frame.

Samsung’s recent Unpacked event went by without any mention of such a third model, but According to established Samsung tipster Ice Universe it’s still on track. Taking to Weibo, the leaker recently claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim would be launched in October as part of a separate press conference that would also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablet series.

Interestingly, according to a now-deleted post from the same source (as picked out by IT Home), the Slim’s cover screen will feature a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This would represent a fundamental shift from Samsung, with its new foldable handling like a regular (ie non-foldable) phone when closed.

All of Samsung’s full-sized foldables to date have had unusually tall and thin displays, though the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 makes minute adjustments to make it feel more ‘normal’ in this configuration. We’ve heard that this Slim model will have a larger 8-inch internal display and a larger 6.5-inch cover screen.

The bad news is that these same sources are claiming the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be exclusive to China and South Korea.

