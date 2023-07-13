Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped for a price hike

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be in for a significant price hike, if a recent leak is to be believed.

According to Greek website TechManiacs, the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start from €1,999 in Greece. As GSMArena points out, that’s likely to equate to €1,899 in most European markets.

The equivalent model of Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) cost €1,799, suggesting that Samsung is preparing to hike the price of its flagship foldable series by €100. It looks like there’ll be a similar rise across the storage capacities.

For a range that is already among the most expensive phones on the market, and with the cost of living crisis continuing to squeeze, that could prove a bitter pill to swallow for foldable fans.

It’s not just the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that could be in for a price hike either. The same report also claims that the Samsung’s next premium tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, will also be in for an increase.

We could be looking at a rise from €1,150 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to €1,399 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – an even steeper €150 rise. Ouch.

Naturally, this isn’t exactly the most high profile of sources with the best-established track record of tips, so we’d recommend against jumping to any conclusions. Samsung is holding its Unpacked event, at which the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled, on July 26. Not long to wait.

