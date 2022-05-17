Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped for better telephoto than Galaxy S22 Ultra

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable could have a better telephoto camera than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature “Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra.”

This is a rather extraordinary claim when you think about it. For one thing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the undisputed zoom king, easily surpassing all of its rivals with its close-up credentials.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, had a rather disappointing camera system, including a pretty ordinary 2x telephoto.

So for the claim to be made that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will overtake the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the telephoto department is quite a thing.

Of course, it’s not quite as simple as that. The original post mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have “Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever”, but of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has two zoom cameras. In addition to its 3x, it also has a 10x periscope camera, which where the really zoomed-in magic happens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might well take better 3x shots than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then, but the latter is still likely to remain the zoom king for 2022.

Still, it’s good to know that Samsung is finally concentrating on the camera system of its otherwise impressive flagship foldable line. If you’re paying £1,500, you expect the best of everything.