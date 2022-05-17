 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped for better telephoto than Galaxy S22 Ultra

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable could have a better telephoto camera than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature “Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra.”

This is a rather extraordinary claim when you think about it. For one thing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the undisputed zoom king, easily surpassing all of its rivals with its close-up credentials.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, had a rather disappointing camera system, including a pretty ordinary 2x telephoto.

So for the claim to be made that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will overtake the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the telephoto department is quite a thing.

Of course, it’s not quite as simple as that. The original post mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have “Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever”, but of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has two zoom cameras. In addition to its 3x, it also has a 10x periscope camera, which where the really zoomed-in magic happens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might well take better 3x shots than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then, but the latter is still likely to remain the zoom king for 2022.

Still, it’s good to know that Samsung is finally concentrating on the camera system of its otherwise impressive flagship foldable line. If you’re paying £1,500, you expect the best of everything.

You might like…

Honor Magic 4 Pro Review

Honor Magic 4 Pro Review

Peter Phelps 4 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.