Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 set for a huge storage bump

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be set for a huge bump in storage, according to the latest rumours.

If a new report from SamMobile is to be believed, Samsung will be offering 1TB option for Samsung’s forthcoming supersized foldable. This follows on from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gaining such a 1TB model earlier in the year.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn’t come with a microSD slot, this would be an appealing move for power users – who surely make up a disproportionate number of Galaxy Z Fold customers.

More meaningfully, this would be the first foldable phone to come equipped with this much storage, if the rumours prove true.

As the report warns, this new storage tier is likely to be offered alongside the usual 256GB and 512GB options, which raises the possibility of a price increase for the top Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. We could be talking $1,999/£1,799 here.

We should find out for sure at an official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch event some time in August.

Besides this new storage option, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature an improved single-hinge design and a vastly improved telephoto camera. It should also have the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on board, so it’ll be one of the speediest phones on the market at launch.

One thing that seemingly won’t be improved is the battery situation, with the same small 4400mAh cell and sluggish 25W charging potential.

