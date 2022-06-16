Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Samsung’s next big foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has appeared on a popular benchmark test.

SamMobile reports that the forthcoming premium foldable has appeared on the popular Geekbench 5 benchmark test.

Most notably of all, this Geekbench test appears to confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 4, under the model number SM-F936U, will indeed switch to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is a modest advance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers most current Android flagships, with a claimed 10% boost to both CPU and GPU performance.

As for the test results themselves, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 managed a single-core score of 1351 and a multi-core score of 3808. By way of a comparison, we recorded the Xiaomi 12 Pro (a pretty typical Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performer) as scoring 1191 single-core and 3584 multi-core.

In terms of a generational shift, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 scored 1132 single-core and 3672 multi-core last year.

We’re not talking huge gains here in raw output, then, but Qualcomm also claims that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset sports a 30% boost in efficiency. That could prove to be an important advance given that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to have a smaller battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Also worth pointing out is that the model appearing in this test sported a healthy 12GB of RAM.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already received the benchmark treatment, we shouldn’t have too long to wait to receive the complete picture. August is seemingly the most likely launch window for the phone, as well as its more compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 brother.