 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have special Protect Battery feature

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been supplied with a potentially valuable new battery protection feature.

Samsung’s latest foldable phones are in the wild, prompting reviewers and early adopters to delve into every hinged nook and flexible cranny. One useful feature that’s been picked up on by SamMobile is a battery preservation tool that’s never been seen on a Samsung phone before.

As part of the One UI 3.1.1 software refresh that comes with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at launch, you’ll find a ‘Protect battery’ feature in the Settings menu. When active, this feature serves to limit the maximum charge level to 85%, rather than filling up to a full 100%.

This may sound counter-intuitive, but it’s believed that completely filling up a device’s battery serves to shorten its useful lifespan. And if you’re spending £1,599 on a device (in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3), you might just want it to last longer than a couple of years.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip: Which foldable should you buy?

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip: Which foldable should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Of course, if you do activate this option, you’re even more likely to have to plug in before bed time. In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we observed that battery life was not a strong suit.

The flip-phone’s foldable gimmick hasn’t left much space for a strong battery, resulting in a smaller cell than we’d typically expect to see in a phone sporting a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

While this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Battery protect feature is a first for Samsung’s phones, we have seen it before in Samsung’s tablet range. That says quite a lot about the hybrid nature of Samsung’s latest foldable experiments – particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which resembles a compact tablet when fully unfurled.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.