Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be here very, very soon

Start emptying that piggy bank, foldable phone fans, because the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might be here much sooner than anyone had imagined.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass reckons Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 2, with an on-sale date of September 18.

Now we’re not doubting the veracity of @evleaks’ information here, because he probably has the best record of any leaker. However, this would be a surprise.

Samsung gave us a tease of the next-gen foldable at the Unpacked event earlier this month, promising more information at an event on September 1. If the information is correct, Samsung will go straight to pre-orders the following day.

Although previous leaks had suggested a pretty rapid launch, many observers (including this one) expected Samsung to wait until the new year to launch the device. However, it seems Samsung is keen to get the next-generation handset out into the wild and banish the ghost of the stop-start Galaxy Fold launch that saw the company pause the rollout to deal with durability issues.

The second stab has a new hinge that should ease some of those fears, while Samsung has also refined the design with a much larger outer display to counter the laughably large bezels on the originals.

Samsung has said it has reworked the hinge to allow the phone to sit up, similarly to the Galaxy Z Flip, while the phone also has a lovely Mystic Bronze hue similar to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Watch 3. The price point will also be something to watch. It is hoped the company will debut the second generation device with a more agreeable tag.

The company hasn’t served up any specs, chipset and camera information yet, so we’re excited to see how Samsung has improved the device in other ways.

