Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak suggests much larger, less silly outer display

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked event on August 5 and, in true fashion, a leaked image looks to have given the game away.

The noted Twitter leaker Ice Universe, who specialises in dropping Samsung bombs, has published an image of what appears to be Samsung’s next-gen foldable handset.

The blurry image appears to be a low-res version of an official Samsung render and is notable because it suggests the phone will have a much larger cover display than than the 4.6-inch predecessor, which would answer one of the complaints about the original device.

Judging from the picture, it seems the cover display could be edge-to-edge, rather than possessing the giant bezels of the original. Recent reports have also suggested the inner fold-out display could be boosted from 7.3-inches to a maximum of 8 inches too.

Related: Best Android phones 2020 – The 16 best phones running Android today

The image posted today also shows the camera array. It looks like there’s a more pronounced camera bump, but it isn’t clear whether the three sensors featured in the original will be retained. We just can’t see enough to the phone. However, recent speculation has hinted we could see the same camera system featured on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus phone, which is headlined by a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

If genuine, the render also appears to confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 2 name. It appears as if Samsung is going to market all of its foldable phones under the Galaxy Z branding from now on.

Amidst the potential improvements, Samsung fans will be eyeing two major elements of this release. They’ll want to see evidence that the durability concerns that plagued the first generation device have been resolved. Others will hope to see the near-£2,000 price-tag dropped somewhat to boost the hopes of mainstream adoption.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …