Specs for Samsung’s next foldable have apparently leaked early, giving us a good idea of the capabilities of the Motorola Razr rival.

According to Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung’s next foldable — previously thought to be named the Galaxy Bloom — will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 256GB storage, and a battery capacity of 3300-3500 mAh. But the most eye-catching spec is an omission rather than an inclusion; the front camera will have a 10-megapixel resolution and the main camera will have a 12-megapixel resolution, meaning that neither will be Samsung’s record-breaking 108-megapixel sensor.

Customers might be disappointed not to see the 108-megapixel in action on a Samsung phone, particularly given that it’s already made an appearance on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Nonetheless, we like the look of this new clamshell form factor on Samsung’s latest phone in comparison to the book-like appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the specifications still do make for promising reading given Samsung’s formidable track record. We just hope that the launch itself will be smoother this time around, without the screen problems that plagued the Galaxy Fold’s miserable first few months.

The Galaxy Z Flip is not the only handset that Samsung is preparing to release in the coming months: we expect February 11 to be the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the brand’s flagship. Like its foldable friend, this phone is also expected to miss out on that 108-megapixel resolution sensor — but nonetheless it’s still set to boast a total of four rear cameras, including ultrawide, telephoto and time-of-flight options, so you shouldn’t want for versatility. On top of that, the rumours indicate that the S20 will have a maximum 120Hz display refresh rate, an Exynos 990 chipset, and a 4500mAh battery paired with 25W fast-charging.

Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the latest news and rumours on Samsung’s upcoming launches.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…