Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders and specs show one massive omission

The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone looks like it has broken cover in some official-looking renders and a pretty complete spec sheet.

In a post and series of images from the reliable WinFuture website, the company’s follow-up to the Marmite-like Galaxy Fold, looks certain to showcase the rumoured horizontally-folding display akin to the imminent Moto Razr 2019.

The renders show a somewhat sleeker looking device than the Galaxy Fold, minus a sizeable secondary display. There is, according to the leak, a smaller 1.06-inch display with a minuscule 300 x 116 pixel resolution that’ll display the time and notification icons. There’s also a dual-lens (both 12-megapixel), rear-facing camera, according to the leak, as well as a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

On the inside, the bezels look relatively thin, revealing a 6.7-inch full HD OLED (2636 x 1080) display with a 22:9 aspect ratio. In other big news, the leak claims to confirm the presence of an ultra-thin glass display rather than the troublesome plastic displays Samsung placed within the Galaxy Fold.

Powering the Android 10 + One UI 2.0-based device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is 2019’s flagship processor, rather than the Snapdragon 865 that’ll take pride of place in the Galaxy S20, likely to be revealed at the same launch event on February 11.

Related: Best phone 2020

There is room for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to WinFuture. However, but there’ll be no 5G, limiting users to 4G LTE connectivity. That might be a deal breaker for some users seeking to jump aboard with the next design leap for smartphones.

There’ll also be no 3.5mm microphone jack and no opportunity to boost storage via a microSD slot, according to the report. The battery is listed at just 3,300mAh.

Yesterday a prominent Twitter leaker predicted a quick release on February 14, with the device costing $1,400 (around £1.075). WinFuture agrees on the release date and says the cost will be 1500 euros (around £1,270). UK price will probably be somewhere around the dollar or euros figure rather than the direct conversion.

The original report has way more pictures so check it out for the full skinny.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …