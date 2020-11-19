Folding phones aren’t cheap and while the sub £1300 pricing of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is less frightening than the sub £1900 Galaxy Z Fold 2, it’s still more expensive than most of the Android phones you can buy. It seems Samsung is looking to fix this.

An analyst has given us hope that a Galaxy Z Flip Lite could be on the way to right the pricey market, as Ross Young posted the below tweet:

The potential existence of a Galaxy Z Flip Lite is pretty huge in itself, with the new-fangled take on a flip phone having more mass appeal than the larger Galaxy Z Fold-like devices.

The news is made more interesting by Young’s assertion that a Galaxy Z Flip Lite will still utilise the company’s Ultra Thin Glass technology. Previous rumours surrounding a cheaper take on the Galaxy Z Fold FE (or Lite) had suggested regular old plastic would be used to achieve the less wallet-sapping price tag.

Whether those rumours come to fruition remains to be seen but Young’s insight points towards the more premium tech for the Z Flip Lite, despite the expected lower price. Young also doesn’t posit a more exact price range and ‘cheaper’ is a relative term. Even a reduction that leaves a new Z Flip at around £1000 might still turn many off.

While there’s plenty of reasons to get excited about the prospect of cheaper folding phones, there’s no strong rumours regarding release date just yet. If you’re looking for a Samsung fix sooner, the rumour mill surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 has ramped up something fierce of late. With an updated design, a new camera setup and even an S Pen expected to be on the cards, we think it’s shaping up nicely.

