Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors and everything we know

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s been more than half a year since Samsung unveiled its two newest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, meaning we’re due an update in 2025. 

We’ve gathered everything we’ve heard about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 in this guide, including all the latest news, leaks and rumors regarding the release date, price, design, cameras and performance. 

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: at a glance 

  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch in July at the same price as the Z Flip 6
  • Both screens are rumored to be bigger
  • The camera could be the same one found on the Z Flip 6
  • The Exynos 2500 Samsung chip is rumored to be powering the foldable 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored release date & pricing 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 7 in July 2025. This is due to the fact every Samsung foldable since 2021 has launched in the summer, with the Z Flip 5 and 6 having been announced in July specifically. 

According to one tipster, @PandaFlashPro on X, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will retain the same prices as the Z Flip 6 in most markets. 

This would make the foldable around $1099.99/1049 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or $1219.99/£1149 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage if we’re to go off the prices of the Z Flip 6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design and screen rumors 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a larger screen than its predecessor. 

This is according to Counterpoint Research VP and DisplaySearch and DSCC founder Ross Young, who posted “Flip 7 should grow from 6.7″ to 6.85″ and cover display should be around 4″” in a post on X. Whether this means thinner bezels or a larger phone remains unclear. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Cover Screen two colours
Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera rumors 

When it comes to cameras, it appears to be more of the same from Samsung. 

According to a report by Dutch website GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with the same 10-megapixel front camera. This is despite the fact the S Series models have featured 12-megapixel selfie cameras for several years now, including the latest Galaxy S25 line. 

The report also states that there is no sign that Samsung will add anything exciting like a telephoto camera or an under-display camera, though there’s always a chance a camera software update could allow the Z Flip 7 to snap better images than its predecessors. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 open and angled
Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 performance and software rumors 

According to Korean outlet Chosun Biz, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 chipset as opposed to a top-end Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm. If true, this would make the Flip 7 the first Samsung foldable running on an Exynos chip. 

Exynos chips have traditionally fallen short of Snapdragon ones on the S Series, with the former often relegated to UK and European models. However, we haven’t tested the Exynos 2500 yet, so perhaps this chip will close that performance gap once and for all. 

Furthermore, @PandaFlashPro has stated that the Z Flip 7 will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. Those are the same options available on the Z Flip 6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Cover Screen propped up
Galaxy Z Flip 6

Trusted Take: What we think the Galaxy Z Flip 7 needs 

It’d be good to see the Galaxy Z Flip 7 get a camera upgrade that aligns it more with other Samsung phones, such as the telephoto camera from the Z Fold 6 or the 12-megapixel front camera from the S25 series. 

We’d also love to see a brighter, 120Hz cover screen as you get with the Z Fold 6 and perhaps a 1TB storage option. This would make it a contender for our best smartphone list, but we’ll have to wait to see how it shakes out.

