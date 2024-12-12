Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not be the strongest performer

Jon Mundy

Samsung’s next compact foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, might not be a particularly impressive performer.

Korean website Chosun.biz claims to have learned that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch in 2025 with Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 chip. This is in stark contrast to all preceding Samsung foldables, which have exclusively used top-end Qualcomm processors.

Apparently, Samsung was planning to debut its Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy S25, which will likely be announced in a month or so’s time. However, it changed tack to an all-Snapdragon rollout following poor yields of its next-gen 3nm chip.

The outlet claims that Samsung will switch to its own silicon for both the Flip 7 and the predicted Galaxy Z Flip FE later in 2025, having finally mastered the 3nm production process. It will continue to offer Exynos power in future Flips too, though the report doesn’t make any mention of the larger Galaxy Z Fold range.

We obviously don’t know how well the Exynos 2500 will perform, and there’s a chance it’ll close the gap on Qualcomm’s imperious Snapdragon 8 series. All we know is that all of Samsung’s top Exynos chips over the last several years have fallen short of the very best that Qualcomm has to offer in terms of CPU and GPU performance, not to mention power efficiency.

Samsung has made progress here, but it’s not there yet. Back in March our Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter, was able to compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (which shipped in the US and China) and the Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400 (which launched everywhere else), and the results were clear.

The Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 absolutely blitzed the Exynos model on our GPU tests, though the advantage wasn’t so pronounced in the CPU stakes. That shows signs of progress, at least, and reasons to be cautiously hopeful for the Exynos 2500.

Of course, our experience with the brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip suggests that it’s an absolute next-level barnstormer, so Samsung clearly has its work cut out for it.

Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

