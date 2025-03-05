Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 display could finally achieve its potential

The prospect of a tri-fold is making most of the waves ahead of Samsung’s expected best foldable launches this summer. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might steal the show judging by newly-published renders.

The popular Flip phone could be set for an major screen upgrade with the cover display now wrapping around the cameras and assuming the front half of the device.

Judging by the renders from OnLeaks published by Android Headlines on Wednesday, the bezels around the display also appear to have shrunk compared to the 3.4-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (main image).

The increase in size is likely to put the Z Flip 6’s cover display at around 4-inches, rather than the previously rumoured 3.6-inches. OnLeaks admitted his prior estimate that arrived in late February was made he “misinterpreted some data“.

Today’s news shouldn’t be taken as a given, considering the conjecture. However, if the latest information proves accurate, this would certainly count as a meaningful change after a couple of years of relative inactivity from Samsung on the design front.

If accurate, the update would make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 more akin to the Razr 50 Ultra from Motorola, which has a much smaller screen-to-body ratio than other flippables on the market.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be launched at an Unpacked event that, if precedent is followed, is likely to take place in July 2025.

It’s probably going to be joined by the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the potential double-hinged tri-fold device and perhaps even the ‘FE’ version of the foldable range.