Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 display could finally achieve its potential

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The prospect of a tri-fold is making most of the waves ahead of Samsung’s expected best foldable launches this summer. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might steal the show judging by newly-published renders.

The popular Flip phone could be set for an major screen upgrade with the cover display now wrapping around the cameras and assuming the front half of the device.

Judging by the renders from OnLeaks published by Android Headlines on Wednesday, the bezels around the display also appear to have shrunk compared to the 3.4-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (main image).

The increase in size is likely to put the Z Flip 6’s cover display at around 4-inches, rather than the previously rumoured 3.6-inches. OnLeaks admitted his prior estimate that arrived in late February was made he “misinterpreted some data“.

Today’s news shouldn’t be taken as a given, considering the conjecture. However, if the latest information proves accurate, this would certainly count as a meaningful change after a couple of years of relative inactivity from Samsung on the design front.

If accurate, the update would make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 more akin to the Razr 50 Ultra from Motorola, which has a much smaller screen-to-body ratio than other flippables on the market.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be launched at an Unpacked event that, if precedent is followed, is likely to take place in July 2025.

It’s probably going to be joined by the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the potential double-hinged tri-fold device and perhaps even the ‘FE’ version of the foldable range.

Natural progression

This is the eventuality that Samsung has assumedly been building towards with its Z Flip range. On the 2020 original model that cover display was absolutely minute and only really showed the time and notification icons.

Our reviewer wrote: “There’s only a 1.1in cover display that shows the time and tiny icons and previews of notifications. It’s pretty useless for anything else, so you’ll be doing a lot of flipping.” It was useful as a selfie viewfinder though!

That situation has improved immensely over time and it looks like when the Z Fold 7 we’re finally going to get a cover display that takes up the vast majority of the available space, capable of running full apps.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors and everything we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors and everything we know

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not be the strongest performer

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not be the strongest performer

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access