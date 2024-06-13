Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 could be set for major price hike

Samsung’s next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, have been tipped for an unwelcome price hike ahead of launch next month.

One thing the Galaxy Z foldable range did not need was to be any more expensive. That’s especially so in the case of the Fold series, which continues to provide some of the most expensive phones in the business.

That’s precisely what they’re going to be, however, according to one reliable source.

Established tipster @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) has claimed that prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will start from $1,099.99 in the US for the 256GB model, rise to $1,219.99 for 512GB. That represents a $100 price hike over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured).

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will reportedly cost $1899.99 for the 256GB model, $2019.99 for 512GB, and $2259.99 for 1TB. Again, this would represent a $100 price hike over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Only US prices have been revealed so far, but where US pricing goes, the rest of the western world tends to follow.

Elsewhere, the report confirms that the colour options for the Flip 6 will be Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue, and that it’ll weigh exactly the same (187g) as its predecessor, with the same 6.7-inch internal display.

The Galaxy Z FOld 6, meanwhile, will apparently ship in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink, and will weigh 239g – much lighter than the 253g Galaxy Z Fold 5.