Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 could be set for major price hike

Jon Mundy

Samsung’s next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, have been tipped for an unwelcome price hike ahead of launch next month.

One thing the Galaxy Z foldable range did not need was to be any more expensive. That’s especially so in the case of the Fold series, which continues to provide some of the most expensive phones in the business.

That’s precisely what they’re going to be, however, according to one reliable source.

Established tipster @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) has claimed that prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will start from $1,099.99 in the US for the 256GB model, rise to $1,219.99 for 512GB. That represents a $100 price hike over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured).

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will reportedly cost $1899.99 for the 256GB model, $2019.99 for 512GB, and $2259.99 for 1TB. Again, this would represent a $100 price hike over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Only US prices have been revealed so far, but where US pricing goes, the rest of the western world tends to follow.

Elsewhere, the report confirms that the colour options for the Flip 6 will be Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue, and that it’ll weigh exactly the same (187g) as its predecessor, with the same 6.7-inch internal display.

The Galaxy Z FOld 6, meanwhile, will apparently ship in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink, and will weigh 239g – much lighter than the 253g Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

