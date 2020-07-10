Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G revealed in leaked video ad – watch it here

Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable phone for its Unpacked event next month, but you don’t have to wait until then to see it in all it’s glory.

Serial Twitter leaker Evan Blass has posted a promotional video for the forthcoming foldable, showing the Galaxy Z Flip 5G dancing around the screen in its various configurations.

Of course, the phone looks very much like the predecessor, with the addition of the 5G modem the most significant enhancement. There are also rumours Samsung could be fitting the phone with the new Snapdragon 865+ processor revealed this week.

Judging by the 15-second commercial above, it’s also looks as if Samsung will debut a new hue. This might be the so-called Mystic Bronze colouring we’ve seen in recent Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks.

Speaking of that handset, Samsung has now confirmed its Unpacked event will take place on August 5 and the Galaxy Note 20 is sure to take centre stage. The next-generation Note Ultra is expected to include a 120Hz display alongside that aforementioned Snapdragon 865+ processor, which promises improved gaming performance to go along with that high refresh rate.

The chip also offers 10% faster graphics rendering, FastConnect 6900 compatibility to support Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and 144fps gameplay over a 5G connection. It’s also said the device will offer 45W fast charging and a triple-sensor camera.

We’re also hopeful of getting our first glimpse at the Galaxy Fold 2, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold. A Galaxy Fold ‘Lite’ is also rumoured to be on the way, but we may not see that phone until 2021 judging by recent rumours.

