Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tipped for larger cover display than Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could very well have a huge external cover display, at least compared to other compact foldables.

Established Twitter tipster Ice Universe has dropped a meaty morsel concerning Samsung’s forthcoming foldable revamp, which will presumably launch in the second half of 2023.

The leaker seems certain that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have an external screen that’s “bigger than the external screen of Oppo Find N2 Flip”.

In case you missed that reference, the Oppo Find N2 Flip received its global launch last week, and managed to give Samsung a bloody nose in a couple of key areas.

Most obvious among those was a significantly larger (and noticeably longer) 3.26-inch Cover Display. Indeed, Oppo boasted that it’s “the largest cover screen on any flip phone” in its press materials.

Back in December, display analyst Ross Young claimed that the Flip 5 would have an external display measuring at least 3 inches. If this latest tip is to be believed, you can add at least another third of an inch onto that conservative estimate.

We awarded the Oppo Find N2 Flip 4.5 stars in our review, concluding that it “manages to beat the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in most areas including design, display, camera and battery life while costing less than Samsung’s option.”

You get the picture. Samsung has it all to do in an area of the market (foldable phones) that it has to this point dominated and largely defined. This latest leak seems to suggest that it’s intent on doing just that.