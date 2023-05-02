 large image

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 render leak shows large cover display

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Renders for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have hit the internet, revealing a dramatically enlarged cover display.

We’ve been hearing a lot about rival flip phones and their huge external displays of late. Within this context, the Razr (2023) and the Oppo Find N2 Flip have been directly compared with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its ‘small’ cover screen.

Samsung looks as if it’s ready to hit back. Following on from rumours of a larger display for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, we’ve now seen some high quality renders of the device.

They come courtesy of OnLeaks, an always-reliable source for this kind of thing. The tipster has supplied renders to Mediapeanut, showing a sleek flip phone with an enlarged external display.

Said screen takes up much of the top half of the device, and sports an interesting kink by the double camera module. It’s quite a departure from the Flip 4’s minimalist external screen.

According to the source, this external display will measure 3.4 inches, while the internal display will stick with the same 6.7 inches as before. The entire device will apparently measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm unfolded, which would be broadly the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, if a fraction (and I do mean a fraction) shorter, wider and thinner.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 render

For all the fuss that’s surrounded the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s tiddly external display, it’s worth remembering that it’s a brilliant and immensely practical foldable phone. We’re looking forward to seeing what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can add in the second half of the year.

On that front, a recent rumour has suggested that Samsung might bring forward the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the end of July, just in case.

